Glenn Gary Cohen Purchases 5,000 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stock

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.16. 990,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,898. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

