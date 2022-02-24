Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 161.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GBT. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

GBT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.65. 39,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,882. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 112.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after buying an additional 336,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

