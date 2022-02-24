Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 161.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GBT. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

GBT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.65. 39,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,882. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 112.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after buying an additional 336,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Analyst Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

