Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 10,049.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Global Net Lease worth $16,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

GNL opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

