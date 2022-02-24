Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.450-$9.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.60.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.10. 61,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,240. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $212,325 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.