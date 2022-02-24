Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,391 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.91% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $45,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,257,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,930,000 after buying an additional 1,530,648 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 243,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 48,498 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 180.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.30. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

