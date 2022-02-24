GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Trading 4.3% Higher

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.47 and last traded at $50.03. 22,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,403,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.47.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $491,747,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth $937,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $156,699,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

