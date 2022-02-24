GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Trading 4.3% Higher

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.47 and last traded at $50.03. 22,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,403,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.47.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $491,747,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth $937,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $156,699,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)
GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.
