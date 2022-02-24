Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 10.4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 357,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,551,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,205,000 after buying an additional 16,619,166 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 17,887,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,629,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after buying an additional 966,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,490,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 86,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,373,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.