Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 10.4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 357,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,551,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.03.
About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
