Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 101.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 7.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB opened at $244.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 118.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.89. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $191.92 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.10.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

