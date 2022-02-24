Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

GMED stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

