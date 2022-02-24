GMS (GMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect GMS to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect GMS to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GMS opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29. GMS has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $61.79.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GMS by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in GMS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in GMS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

About GMS (Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

