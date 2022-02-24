GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $143.69

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $143.69 and last traded at $149.88, with a volume of 2213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Redburn Partners downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

