GNY 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26,582.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a total market capitalization of $26.40 million and $26,582.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GNY has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00034087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00110155 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.