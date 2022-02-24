Gogo (GOGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Gogo to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 139,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 31,835 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

