GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.69

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 18792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

A number of research firms have commented on GOCO. Bank of America downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Get GoHealth alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GoHealth by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,079,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.