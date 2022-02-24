Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading Down 8.7%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.60. 127,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,945,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,132,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 391,685 shares in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.