Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading Down 8.7%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.60. 127,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,945,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.
Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.90.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.
