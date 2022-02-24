Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLNG. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of GLNG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
