Goldcoin Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and $34,374.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.77 or 0.00269665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001208 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001794 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,884,753 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

