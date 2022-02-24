Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 28,721 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 136.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,721 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Carriage Services worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,753,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,916,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,020 shares of company stock worth $1,547,581. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.94 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSV shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

