Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 29,340 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,340 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of ImmunityBio worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 117.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,398,000 after buying an additional 3,000,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,072,000 after buying an additional 278,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 79.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,885,000 after buying an additional 1,861,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 121.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after buying an additional 805,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 179.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 866,888 shares in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of IBRX opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

ImmunityBio Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.