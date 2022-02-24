Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 4,672 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XAR. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $273,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $109.37 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $136.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.32.

