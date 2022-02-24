Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 31,668 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,668 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of International Money Express worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMXI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $363,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

IMXI opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

