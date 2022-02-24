Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 85,607 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Global Partners worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 72.3% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. Global Partners LP has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.585 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 246.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

