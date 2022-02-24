Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Apyx Medical worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 251,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 111,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 287,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on APYX. Zacks Investment Research raised Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

APYX opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $331.76 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

