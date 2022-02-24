Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Safehold worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Safehold by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter valued at $7,971,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter valued at $5,104,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAFE opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of -0.27. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $95.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,898.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 172,590 shares of company stock worth $12,088,506. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.51.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

