Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Liquidity Services worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $304,872.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302 in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LQDT. StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $578.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.14. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.64%.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

