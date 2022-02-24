Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.19 Million Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Alamos Gold worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 27.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 111.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 1,039,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

AGI opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

