Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,774 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Gogo worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,445,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,660,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 806,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 263,334 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.