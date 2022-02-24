Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 545.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of BlueLinx worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 91.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 71,673 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 75.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:BXC opened at $75.35 on Thursday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $96.63. The company has a market capitalization of $731.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.02.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

