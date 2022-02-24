Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,009 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Donegal Group worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 72.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

DGICA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

