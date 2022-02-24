Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,569 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Waterstone Financial worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 122.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 90,331 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 79.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 186,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 853.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 19.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Shares of WSBF opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.52. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Waterstone Financial (Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.