Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.21 Million in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 189,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ecovyst as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Ecovyst Inc has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

