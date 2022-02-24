Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,482 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 3,300,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 297,037 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 289,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 43,484 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.