Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Wabash National worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,631,000 after acquiring an additional 43,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 24.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 288,286 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 72.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 220,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.99 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $358,381. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

