Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,084 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,888,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $91.32 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $106.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.03.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.