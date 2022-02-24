Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.