Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Procept BioRobotics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $763,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $1,048,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $9,996,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ PRCT opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82. Procept BioRobotics Corp has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Procept BioRobotics (Get Rating)
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.
