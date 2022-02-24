Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 11,476 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of InfuSystem worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 39.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 175,397 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 106.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 322,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 107,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 100,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFU. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $225.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 33,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $516,527.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,355 shares of company stock worth $686,891 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

