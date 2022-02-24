Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,934 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of SIGA Technologies worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of SIGA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGA opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.39. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIGA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

