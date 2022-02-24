Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Clovis Oncology worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,875 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,129,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1,088.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 331,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 303,196 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 714,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 263,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 186,391 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.69. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

