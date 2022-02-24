Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 25,010 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,010 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Evolus worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evolus by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 704.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 526,591 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Evolus by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 370,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 335,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $471.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

