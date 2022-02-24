Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 338,751 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 338,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 89,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 56.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 59,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,143 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 3.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

HLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.