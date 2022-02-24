Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 4,091 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHEF. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,725,000 after buying an additional 935,649 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CHEF opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.39 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

