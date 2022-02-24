Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 57,966 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,966 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Green Brick Partners worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of GRBK opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.