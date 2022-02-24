GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Shares Down 4.6%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 1,907,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,084,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

GLDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoldMining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

