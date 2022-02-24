GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Shares Down 4.6%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 1,907,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,084,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
GLDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoldMining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.28.
About GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoldMining (GLDG)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.