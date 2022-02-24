Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.84. The stock had a trading volume of 331,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,887. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $75.04 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day moving average is $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $104,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock worth $6,350,863. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 67,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,745 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,526,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

