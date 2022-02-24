Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Lowered to $140.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GSHD. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total value of $2,563,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock worth $6,350,863. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

