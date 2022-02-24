Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Trading Down 0.4%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) was down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.54). Approximately 557,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 587,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.55).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £391.62 million and a P/E ratio of 9.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

