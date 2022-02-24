Grab (GRAB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Grab to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GRAB opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22. Grab has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $2,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRAB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

