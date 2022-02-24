Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.76

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 82298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.89.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $131,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

