Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $5.70 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GRAB. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.14.

Get Grab alerts:

GRAB stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Grab has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $13.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About Grab (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.